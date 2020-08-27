Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years

Residential areas near the dam evacuated, emergency declared

After it hits the 339-foot level the water will start overflowing from the dam's spillways. The Hub Dam was last full during the rains of 2007.

The record has been broken this year as more than eight feet of water was recorded in the dam within the last three days. More water is expected to come through the catchment areas.

According to the Irrigation Department, the rise in water level poses a flood threat in the Hub River. An emergency situation has been declared in the neighbouring residential areas and people are being evacuated.

An alert has also been issued by the Water and Power Development Authority and officers and rescue officials are being dispatched to the area.