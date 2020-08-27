Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Residential areas near the dam evacuated, emergency declared

The water level of the Hub Dam, the dam that provides water to residents of Sindh and Balochistan, has reached a record high of 338 feet.

After it hits the 339-foot level the water will start overflowing from the dam's spillways. The Hub Dam was last full during the rains of 2007.

The record has been broken this year as more than eight feet of water was recorded in the dam within the last three days. More water is expected to come through the catchment areas.

According to the Irrigation Department, the rise in water level poses a flood threat in the Hub River. An emergency situation has been declared in the neighbouring residential areas and people are being evacuated.

An alert has also been issued by the Water and Power Development Authority and officers and rescue officials are being dispatched to the area.

