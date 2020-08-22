Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gujjar Nullah drowning: One victim’s body found, two missing

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gujjar Nullah drowning: One victim’s body found, two missing

Photo: Online

Three people drowned in the Gujjar Nullah on Friday and on Saturday morning, one body was found.

Rescue teams say they were swept into the drain by strong water currents as the area flooded due to heavy rain on Friday.

The civil administration has not started a search operation yet. The victims’ family have been searching the water themselves.

The victim whose body has been found has been identified as Nasir. His son Bilal and brother Adnan are still missing.

In a separate incident, a young man who fell in the same drain was rescued safe and sound by a group of onlookers.

Heavy rain hit Karachi on Friday, leaving several areas submerged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujjar Nullah Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
gujjar nullah, gujar nullah, gujjar nala, karachi rain, karachi drowning
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 | Pakistan
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.