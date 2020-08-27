Pakistan govt to decide reopening of educational institutions September 7

The National Command Operation Center will hold a meeting on September 7 to decide a date to reopen educational institutions across the country.

A meeting of the NCOC was held in Islamabad on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the government. It said that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood took all the stakeholders into confidence over the government’s strategy to open educational institutions in the country.

The September 7 meeting will be attended by the representatives from all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The federal education minister said that implementing the SOPs in the educational institutions would be an uphill task for the administration. He added that the institutions will have to ensure that students wear face masks and keep distance from each other.

In July, Mahmood had said that educational institutions across Pakistan will be allowed to reopen from September 15.

“At the end of August, we’ll review the situation and decide on the matter,” Mahmood had said. “Schools are allowed to open their offices.”