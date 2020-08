At least five people were killed in a road accident in Balochistan’s Loralai district on Saturday, police said.

It occurred when a car collided with a truck on the DG Khan Road, according to the police.

Five people died on the spot and three others received injuries. Bodies and the injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Officials handed over bodies of the deceased to relatives after medico-legal formalities.

The cause of the accident could not be immediately ascertained.