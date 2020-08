A rumour was being shared on WhatsApp on Thursday that K-Electric was going to shut down power to the city for two days given the unprecedented rains.

A KE spokesperson told Samaa Digital, however, that this was “fake” news or disinformation. He said that due to the heavy rain many areas in Karachi were inundated and similarly water has entered KE installations. This is why KE has switched off power for those areas as a precautionary measure.