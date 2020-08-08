Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson

A transmission line from Matiari to Lahore which will be able to transmit 4,000 megawatts of electricity is 85% complete.

The update was given by CPEC Authority Chairperson Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa in a tweet on Saturday. This transmission line is of 660 kilovolts.

It will be completed at an overall cost of $1.66 billion. Bajwa said the project will provide direct employment to 2,212 people.

This transmission line is set to evacuate power from North-South and resolve major power-related issues.