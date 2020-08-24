Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh

Photo: ABAD

The Sindh High Court has ordered the arrest of Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh in an illegal land allotment case.

Sheikh and nine other suspects in the case had filed bail pleas in the high court, which were rejected on Monday.

The judge said they were involved in illegal land allotment and misusing their powers as government officials.

By doing so, they caused a loss to the national exchequer, he noted.

The court said Sheikh should be arrested. The NAB prosecutor said a reference had already been filed.

Fazalur Rehman, Wasim, Nadeem Qadir Khokhar and Sabiha Islam are some of the others named in the case.

MQM leader Saif Abbas, Shoaib and Shaukat Jokhio were granted bail and the court ordered their immediate release. They had been in jail for two years.

The NAB prosecutor said the KMC and Board of Revenue officials connived together to allot 265 acres of slaughterhouse land illegally. The land in Landhi was given to the small cottage industry.

