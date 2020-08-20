Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Health

Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The federal government has stepped up efforts to speed up the delivery of the coronavirus vaccine to the population.

The National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 is working on recommendations according to the guidelines of the NCOC.

The committee’s recommendations will be presented to the prime minister this month, read a statement from the health ministry. The vaccine will be made available to all high-risk people on a priority basis, the National Ministry of Health Services said.

Suggestions were also put forward to increase cooperation with China for vaccine clinical trials. The experts also propose working on a cold storage facility for vaccine storage.

The committee also recommended partnering with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation and funding vaccine development. So far seven of the more than 165 vaccines being developed globally are in Phase 3 clinical trials.

The health ministry said that according to a seroprevalence study in Pakistan, 11% of Pakistanis had developed immunity against the coronavirus

The Health Services Academy launched the trial in July this year. The study was conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and AKU.

The levels of antibodies to the new coronavirus were tested in people. One in ten Pakistanis were found to have developed antibodies against the virus. Children and young people had low levels of antibodies compared to the elderly.

The study said older people may be at high risk for a potential second wave of coronavirus. It was also revealed that hand washing and mask use ranged from 60 to 70% in July.

