Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages

Say they haven't had power for over 48 hours

Multiple areas in the city haven't had power since Thursday night, when heavy rains lashed the city and most of it lost power.

But after over 48 hours, areas in DHA, Clifton, Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Surjani Town and Scheme 33 still haven't had their power restored.

The protest was staged near the KPT Underpass. Another protest, by residents of Bizerta Lines, was held on Sharae Faisal near Ayesha Bawany College.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the K-Electric office to speak about restoring power but his concerns weren't heeded. Utility officials said they will only restore power when the water at their stations has been drained.

According to them, 25 to 30 grid stations still have water in them. They asked the Sindh government to help drain the water in order for them to restore power. CM Shah ordered government officials to help with the restoration work.

At the protests, residents said they had no power or water, as they cant operate their water pumps without electricity. Another protest has been planned on Monday outside the CBC office.