Sunday, August 30, 2020  | 10 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Say they haven't had power for over 48 hours

Residents of Clifton and DHA staged a protest on Saturday night after days of no power in the areas.

Multiple areas in the city haven't had power since Thursday night, when heavy rains lashed the city and most of it lost power.

But after over 48 hours, areas in DHA, Clifton, Malir, Korangi, Landhi, Surjani Town and Scheme 33 still haven't had their power restored.

The protest was staged near the KPT Underpass. Another protest, by residents of Bizerta Lines, was held on Sharae Faisal near Ayesha Bawany College.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the K-Electric office to speak about restoring power but his concerns weren't heeded. Utility officials said they will only restore power when the water at their stations has been drained.

According to them, 25 to 30 grid stations still have water in them. They asked the Sindh government to help drain the water in order for them to restore power. CM Shah ordered government officials to help with the restoration work.

At the protests, residents said they had no power or water, as they cant operate their water pumps without electricity. Another protest has been planned on Monday outside the CBC office.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Clifton dha Karachi Protest Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.