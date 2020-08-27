Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar

Posted: Aug 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar

This image was sent by a resident of the opposite flats in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, August 27, 2020.

Four children and two women playing in the rain were killed when a retaining wall collapsed in Saima Square One in Gulistan-e-Jauhar near Millennium Mall in Karachi’s second incident being described as land sliding.
The 20 to 25 feet long wall ran along the back of Saima Square One flats next to Shan-e-Mughlia restaurant. “There is a hilly area between Saima Square One and the restaurant from which the land sliding took place,” said resident Javed Akhtar. That’s where the children were playing.
Residents retrieved three bodies themselves. Karachi has seen approximately 19 inches of rain in the span of a few days, wreaking devastation across its neighbourhoods. The rain broke a 90-year record.
A Pakistan Rangers spokesperson confirmed the six deaths, adding that the bodies were sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. Rescue teams from Chhipa and Edhi began removing the debris.
This is the second land sliding incident. On Tuesday in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 3 another retaining wall collapsed, buying around 35 cars and 50 motorcycles behind Javed Hill View Apartment.

