HOME > News

Cellular service to remain shut in Sindh 9th, 10th Muharram

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Cellular service to remain shut in Sindh 9th, 10th Muharram

Photo: AFP

Starting midnight, residents of Sindh will face a suspension of mobile networks because service providers have been instructed to shut their towers for security on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Industry sources shared with SAMAA Digital that it will not be a blanket suspension. For example, districts Central and South in Karachi will face a complete network shutdown from 12 am (tonight) to Sunday midnight but the timing for district West will be 10 am (Aug 28) to 8 pm (Aug 30). District East was not included in the plan while areas such as Nishtar Park, Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jammes Road, MA Jinnah Road till Capri cinema and Preedy Street up to Parking Plaza Saddar will face suspension from 11 am (Aug 28) to 4 pm (Aug 29). There will be a partial suspension along the routes of Muharram processions between 7 am and 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu and Jacobabad are among other districts, which will face network suspensions in their entirety albeit in different timings with most of them facing suspension only on Sunday. Apart from this, many cities of Sindh will also face cellular suspensions in different timings with some facing this restriction only on 10th Muharram while others going off line all three days.

