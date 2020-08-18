Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Health

AKU launches free child health helpline for parents

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi launched on Monday Child Connect, a free-of-cost helpline that connects parents with child specialists.

Parents can directly talk to an on-call paediatrician for medical advice. Based on the child’s medical history, the doctor will provide a diagnosis and suggest the next course of action the parents should take.

If necessary, Child Connect will provide the next steps in the child’s treatment plan, including necessary prescription and facilitation with appointments and emergency care.

The helpline number is 021-111-911-911, and it will be functional Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm.

“During the pandemic, it has been extremely difficult for parents to connect with the hospital or a doctor,” said Dr Abdul Gaffar Billoo, professor emeritus at the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, AKUH.

“Child Connect will make it easier for parents to access paediatricians for timely care.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
