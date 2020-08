Ten people were killed in a traffic accident in Balochistan’s Sibi on Sunday.

Another 20 people were injured, some critically. They have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Sibi where an emergency has also been declared.

A mini truck and passenger van collided on the Karachi-Quetta Highway killing 10 people. Two of the victims are children.

Only four of the 10 victims have been identified but is being said that they are all residents of the province.