31,000 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets

Posted: Aug 3, 2020
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Photo: Online

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board along with district municipal corporations has lifted and disposed of 31,000 tonnes of offal during the two days of Eidul Azha in Karachi, said Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh.

People can dial 1093, the helpline of the Sindh government, if they have any complaint over the disposal of offal from their areas.

Shaikh said that the SSWMB in coordination with DMCs has lifted 31,670 tonnes of offal so far from the different areas of Karachi, adding the operation will continue to the third day of Eid too. The final figure of offal disposal would be given by the end of the third day.

“Sprinkling of lime powder and disinfected spray after the lifting and disposal of offal from sacrificial sites are also being conducted by the authorities,” Shaikh added.

