43 hospitalised after consuming ‘poisonous’ drink in Karachi

As many as 43 people, including 28 children, of the same neighbourhood in Karachi’s Gari Khata were hospitalized on late Friday night after consuming drinks that was unfit for humans.

A milk shop in the area was distributing drinks for free.

Those affected were taken to Civil hospital, said rescue officials, adding that they were all from the same neighbourhood.

According to the hospital, all the victims are out of danger and half of them have already been discharged.

The police are investigating the incident.