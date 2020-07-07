You can help KP design monument for coronavirus frontline heroes

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is calling all artists to participate in their unique competition. Artists can help the government design a monument in honour of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition is open to artists, students, organisations and other professionals. The monument will honour health workers, sanitation workers, police and all other frontline professionals.

Participants can send their entries to saluteheroes@lgkp.gov.pk.

For those using postal service, this is the government address where you can send your submissions: Deputy Secretary Admin, Local Government Department, Police Line Road Civil Secretariate, Peshawar.

The winning entry design will be made into a monument with the help of the private sector.

This initiative is launched by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant to the CM for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash.