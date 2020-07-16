Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > News

Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son

A woman was killed and her child injured after she jumped off a moving train to save her child in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday.

They were on the Shalimar Express going from Lahore to Karachi.

The incident took place at the Pakana station in Toba Tek Singh. The woman jumped to save her three-year-old child, who had fallen off the train.

Rescue 1122 and the railway police reached the scene and shifted the child to a tehsil headquarter hospital. Doctors said his condition is critical.

The woman has yet to be identified. The railway police is investigating further.

