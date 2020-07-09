Ushna Shah isn’t afraid of holding back

Actor Ushna Shah is known for being vocal and giving her two cents on what’s going on around the world and in Pakistan. The actor isn’t afraid of holding back.

Appearing on actor Iffat Omar’s talk show, Shah discussed everything: mental health, being a celebrity, social media trolls and the tribulations of acting.

Talking about some of her tweets and statements which were misinterpreted, Shah said that important issues were ignored and her words were misconstrued and turned into headlines.

The Balaa actor said: “I’m a human being and should be able to express [myself] without it turning into something malicious, which is completely out of context.”

Omar commended Shah on being gifted in the art of acting.

Taking to Instagram after her interview aired, Ushna shared her six years of pent up frustration.



“In this episode of #sayitallwithiffatomar (@iffatomarofficial ) I have forsaken the dignity a “celebrity” must maintain and clarified/responded to each tweet/thought that has bothered the world so much. I’ve answered all the burning questions that have propelled hundreds of headlines,” she said. “From your pizzas to your singers. I will speak on these no further. I have answered all “controversies” for the now and for the future (so refer back to it the next time you’re curious). Have at it.”

Here is what the actor said she wants: “What I want; what’s most important to me, is to create art. So for the countless hits, the spicy gossip, and the drawing room discussions my name has entertained you with off camera… you’re welcome. I have paid my dues, I’m bowing out of this circus.”