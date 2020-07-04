Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Health

US records 57,683 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US records 57,683 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Photo: AFP

The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

The Baltimore-based university’s tracker showed the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US at 2,793,022 as of 8:30 pm (0030 Saturday GMT).

The university also recorded a further 728 fatalities, bringing the total US death toll to 129,405.

The new record case count came as infections surge in southern and western states, and as the United States, the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic, heads into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

