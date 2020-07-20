Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines

Photo: AFP

Britain has secured access to 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines in deals with biotech firms BioNTech, Pfizer and Valneva, the government said Monday. 

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Britain would now have access to three different types of vaccines being developed domestically and around the world, and it had also launched a website for volunteers to sign up for vaccine studies.

“The hunt to find a vaccine is a truly global endeavour and we are doing everything we can to ensure the British public get access to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible,” said Sharma.

The deals involve 30 million doses of a vaccine being developed by BioNTech and German firm Pfizer, and 60 million doses of another created by France’s Valneva.

BioNTech and Pfizer’s vaccine,  BNT162, is an mRNA-based vaccine against the novel coronavirus. It is set to enter Phase 2/3 clinical trials and gain regulatory approval by October, according to Pfizer.

While Valneva’s vaccine, VLA2001 is an inactivated vaccine which could enter clinical trials by the end of this year.

The government has already said it would purchase 100 million doses of a vaccine currently being trialed by Oxford University in partnership with AstraZeneca.

Britain has been one of the worst affected countries in the world since the outbreak began, suffering more than 45,000 deaths.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said an effective vaccine was “our best hope of defeating coronavirus and returning to life as normal. 

“I urge everyone who can to back the national effort and sign up to the NHS COVID-19 vaccine research registry to help find a vaccine as soon as possible.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 UK vaccines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Comments are closed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.