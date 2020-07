Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Pakistan Army has been summoned to help the civil administration in Karachi. According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army has been summoned to control the urban flooding situation in the city.

NDMA chairperson has reached Karachi on the instructions of PM Imran Khan. Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal will visit the areas affected by recent monsoon rains.

The price of petrol is expected to increase by Rs6.90 per litre and of diesel by Rs10. The summary of the price change has yet to be approved.

Sugar now costs Rs100 per kilogramme in Pakistan. Its price was Rs24.52 per kilogramme last year.

The National Assembly passed on Thursday two bills relating to the FATF–the Anti-Terrorism Act Amendment Bill, 2020 and United Nations Security Council Amendment Bill, 2020. The bills sailed through the Senate and Senate Standing Committee on Law the same day. The ATA Amendment Bill included suggestions from the opposition, including the penalty for terrorism increased from Rs10 million to Rs50 million.

Online game Players’ Unknown Battle Ground has been unblocked in Pakistan after nearly a month, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority confirmed on Thursday. The ban was imposed on July 1. The PTA said, in a statement, that the decision was made during a meeting between the authority and lawyers of the Proximae Beta Pte Ltd, which runs the game in Pakistan.