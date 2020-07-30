Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Supreme Court angry at restoration of clerk who took bribes

Posted: Jul 30, 2020
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
The Supreme Court expressed its anger over the restoration of a police clerk accused of corruption.

A three-member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, declared on Thursday the verdict of a service tribunal to be null and void.

Muhammad Hanif was suspended as a police clerk after he was accused of taking bribes. A service tribunal heard the case and restored him claiming that he had committed a small crime.

Such rulings give the wrong impression about corruption, the top court said. The Punjab member of the tribunal is not fit to do his job, it added.

It ordered disciplinary action against Punjab Service Tribunal member Shahid Abidullah.

The additional advocate-general has been ordered to inform the police authorities about the decision.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
supreme court, supreme court of pakistan, supreme court corruption, police, police corruption,
 
