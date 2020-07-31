Shah Mahmood Qureshi: We have our eyes set on Srinagar

Pakistan is going to highlight the Indian atrocities in Kashmir on August 5, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Last year on August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

“India removed Kashmir’s identity and disrespected its flag,” he said. The RSF government has divided the State of Jammu and Kashmir into three parts. “They did it forcefully but the Kashmiris didn’t accept it. The Hindu pandits disapproved of it, along with Buddhists in Ladakh, Muslims in the valley.” Kashmir is an internationally-recognized disputed area, the government of Indian PM Narendra Modi tried to make Kashmir its part and now seek to change the demographics of the Muslim-majority area too.

“We have planned a range of activities on August 5 to show how Kashmirs are being exploited by India,” Qureshi shared. “We have our eyes set on Srinagar, which falls in Indian-Administered Kashmir. We have decided to change the name of Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway as it will take us there directly.”

We are standing with our Kashmiri brothers till the end, he remarked. “I am no one to tell the story of Kashmir but I want them to tell their story themselves.”

Pakistanis and Kashmiris will reunite this August 5. India tried to break their spirit, conducted search operations, and picked up so many people. So much blood has been spilled. Kashmiris are the real leaders of the movement against Indian occupation and we will stand with them but they have to take the initiative. “We will continue to raise their plight on international forums till they are suffering from communications blackout.”

The world finally knows how it feels to be in lockdown. “We got bored in a few months but people in Kashmir have been living in a double lockdown for a year now,” the foreign minister added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had more than 120 engagements on Kashmir and it is not a small thing, Qureshi remarked.

“I have written nine litters on the plight of Kashmiris, and three times it was discussed in the UN Security Council session after 55 years,” he claimed. “Our stance has been the same, but no one was listening to them and now they are because of Imran Khan.”