‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed, on Tuesday, that the “real” Ayodhya was located in Nepal instead of India and Hindu god Ram was born in Nepal, according to The Hindu.

Speaking at the birth anniversary of Nepalese poet Bhanubhakta, Oli said that Nepal “has become a victim of cultural encroachment and its history has been manipulated.

“Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram,” he revealed, adding that this is where Lord Ram was born.

“In India, there is a great dispute on Ayodhya. But, there is no dispute in our Ayodhya,” the prime minister added.

Oli’s remarks were condemned in India. “Lord Ram is a matter of faith for us, and people will not allow anybody, be it Prime Minister of Nepal or anyone, to play with this,” BJP national spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri responded.