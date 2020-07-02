Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks

People should not take their children to cattle markets or families as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic, said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

He announced, in a press conference on Thursday, the SOPs that should be followed by the customers and the sellers at different cattle markets. They have been decided by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after consultation with Sindh Ministers Nasir Shah and Saeed Ghani.

Here are the SOPs decided by them.

• All cattle markets will be set up away in open grounds or land with four walls away from cities.

• All animals must be showered with disinfectant sprays.

• The ages of the animals must meet the Islamic requirements. Cows and bulls must be a minimum of nine years old, goats and ram must be at least one year old and camel at least five years old.

• Collective sacrifice is encouraged.

• The government will pick up offals as soon as possible.

• People who collect hides should also pick them soon.

• Clean the area where animals have been sacrificed immediately afterwards.

• Sick animals should not be sold.

• People should not treat cattle markets as picnic spots. A restricted number of serious buyers should visit it. Children should not be taken there at any cost.

• Don’t exhibit your animals anywhere.

• People urged to not even walk their animals at their streets and lanes.

• Customers and sellers must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Mufti Muneeb also said that sacrifice is a form of worship. Giving money to charity organisations is not enough, he remarked. “If you are giving money then just give it to an organisation that sacrifices animals.”

Muslims across the globe celebrate Eidul Azha to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.