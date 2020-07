A smart lockdown has been put in place in various areas of seven cities in Punjab.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (retired) Mohammad Usman issued a notification for it on Thursday.

The lockdown is for specific localities in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

It will be in place till July 24.

The following areas have been identified as hotspots for the coronavirus and will remain closed:

Rawalpindi

Dhokekhabba Gulistan Colony Range Road area, Lane No 4, PIA Colony

Multan

SNGPL Residential Colony, Piran Ghaib Road Hoor Banaspati Mills Customs Office/ Colony Kalma Chowk

Gujrat

Maula Dad Colony Khursheed Colony Muslim Pura Staff Galla

Gujranwala

Wapda Town People Colony W, Y, X and Z blocks Faisalabad Waris Pura Gole Chowk D Type Colony Mandi Quarter in Allama Iqbal Colony Raza Abad Raza Garden, Eden Garden, Abdullah Garden, Al-Najaf Colony Muslim Town B and I blocks W, X and Y blocks of Madina Town Aminabad- Nisar Colony of Samanabad Peoples Colony No 1 Jaranwala

From Lahore road side up to Naya Bazaar and all areas within it and adjoining streets

Main Bazaar Khurrianwala, including Sultan Market and New Shopping Centre

Maukkuana market

Masjid Bazaar and road from City Church to Nishat Cinema Chowk

Lahore

Township, A2 Block DHA, EME Society Wapda Town Johar Town’s C Block Chungi Amar Sidhu Punjab Government Servant Housing Scheme Green City

Sialkot