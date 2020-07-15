Polio campaigns to begin again from July 20 in Pakistan

The anti-polio immunisation campaign will begin across the country after a long gap from July 20.

These will be in the form of supplemental immunisation drives in the following districts: Karachi’s Orangi, Baldia, Liaquat, SITE towns and North Nazimabad, Punjab’s Faisalabad and Attock, KP’s South Waziristan and Quetta in Balochistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed this on Twitter on Wednesday.

<332> Polio Supplemental Immunization resume from 20 July, Inshallah. Over 32k valiant workers to vaccinate almost 800k children in high risk areas observing full precautions. COVID-19 has escalaated risk of all vaccine preventable diseases. Parents’ cooperation is requested. pic.twitter.com/7WGltuFPzb — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 15, 2020

Over 32,000 polio workers will vaccinate around 800,000 children in high- risk areas, said Dr Mirza. They will be observing full precautions for COVID-19.

The PM’s aide requested parents to cooperate with the polio workers and get their children immunised.

This year Pakistan has already reported 59 polio cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most affected with 21 cases, Sindh has 20 cases, Balochistan 14 and Punjab four.

There are also 47 vaccine-derived (cVDPV2) polio cases in the country.