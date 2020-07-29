PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi

Prime Minister Imran Khan wasn’t happy with the performance of his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said Wednesday.

“I don’t know the details but what I have heard is that the prime minister wasn’t happy with the performance [of Dr Zafar Mirza] so he said we need a replacement,” Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik.

Earlier on Monday, PM Khan’s Special Assistant of Digital Pakistan and Dr Mirza had resigned from their posts.

Dr Mirza, in a tweet on Monday, said that he “chose to resign” due to criticism on the government and “negative discussion about the role of SAPMs”.

Zaidi, however, thinks Dr Mirza was asked to resign by the prime minister.

“I am sure he must have found the replacement,” the federal minister said, referring to PM Khan’s decision to replace his assistant on health.

Zaidi didn’t discuss as to what led to Dr Mirza’s sacking but added that the former special assistant has never worked in a situation such as that of Pakistan in the past.

The minister said that PM Khan made changes in the cabinet after evaluating the performance of the ministers.