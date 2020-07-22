Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport

A newly-constructed Area Control Centre was inaugurated at the Islamabad airport on Wednesday.

This is Pakistan’s third area control centre – a facility responsible for controlling aircraft flying in a particular volume of airspace at high altitudes between airport approaches and departures. Only Karachi and Lahore had such centres previously.

The centre is a nine-storey building.

Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Hassan Nasir Jamy, who is also the aviation secretary, inaugurated it.

Jamy said this facility will help increase airspace safety and security.

“It will allow CAA to meet ICAO obligations but also develop a world class ANS infrastructure sufficient to fulfill present and future operational requirements,” the aviation division said in a tweet posted on its official twitter account.