HOME > News

Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport

A newly-constructed Area Control Centre was inaugurated at the Islamabad airport on Wednesday.

This is Pakistan’s third area control centre – a facility responsible for controlling aircraft flying in a particular volume of airspace at high altitudes between airport approaches and departures. Only Karachi and Lahore had such centres previously.

The centre is a nine-storey building.

Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Hassan Nasir Jamy, who is also the aviation secretary, inaugurated it.

Jamy said this facility will help increase airspace safety and security.

“It will allow CAA to meet ICAO obligations but also develop a world class ANS infrastructure sufficient to fulfill present and future operational requirements,” the aviation division said in a tweet posted on its official twitter account.

MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
