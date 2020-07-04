Pakistan’s Haris Rauf eager to join team in England

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has said that he is recovering from the novel coronavirus.

Haris Rauf was included in Pakistan’s 29-man squad that would play three Tests and three T20Is against England. He, however, tested positive for the coronavirus and is under quarantine since then at his home.

“I am feeling much better now,” Rauf said while speaking on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I am not showing any symptom that would worry me. I went into self-isolation when I tested positive. I have distanced myself from my family members so they don’t contract the disease as well.”

The Lahore Qalandars pacer said that he was worried over the fact that he tested positive when such an important series was coming up, adding that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Wasim Khan called him and to say that the PCB is supporting him.

Rauf said that he is feeling relaxed as he has been in touch with teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi and Musa Khan, who are taking part in Pakistan team’s training sessions in Worcestershire.

The fast-bowler went on to say that he will join the side in England once he tests negative.