Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20

Pakistan’s current account deficit decreased by 78% to $2.96 billion in fiscal year 2019-20, according to the State B of Pakistan data released Tuesday. It was at $13.4 billion in the previous year.

The current account shows the country’s dollar transactions – dollars coming in and out of the country. It mostly remains in loss because we spend more dollars than we earn.

Pakistan’s current account turned into a surplus of $344 million in May. It was the second time in eight months that the country earned more dollars than it spent. The last time it happened was in October 2019, when the country showed a surplus of $99 million.

One of the reasons behind the decrease in deficit has been a reduction in our trade loss. Trade loss or deficit shrank by 30% or $9.8 billion, compared to last year.

The balance of trade or the difference between the country’s imports and exports is a significant part of its current account. A large trade deficit tends to increase the current account deficit, which is an important gauge to measure an economy’s health.

Workers’ remittances, also a part of the current account, increased by 6% or $1.3 billion, compared to last year. Pakistanis working in other countries sent home the highest-ever amount of dollars in the month of June. The increase can be attributed to the ease in lockdown by many countries due to which overseas Pakistanis were able to transfer funds which they were unable to send earlier.

Reducing the current account deficit was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s biggest challenge since it came into power in August 2018. Within its first six months, the country saw the dollar reserves falling to Rs6 billion, barely enough to pay for two months of imports. With fewer dollars to import and pay back foreign loans, Pakistan nearly defaulted in 2019. Depleting dollar reserves eventually devalue the local currency, as evident from the dollar’s appreciation against the rupee last year.

To tackle this challenge, PM Imran Khan’s government signed a $6 billion bailout with the International Monetary Fund. The IMF programme opened more doors for Pakistan as the World Bank, ADB and AIIB also pledged support to the country.

Going to the IMF helped us avert a default but came with painful economic reforms. The government had to choke the (import-led) economic growth.

To reduce the current account deficit, the PTI government tried to reduce imports, using measures such as higher duties on a range of items. The dollar reserves were doubled from its lowest point in 2018 to 12 billion this year. The dollar account turned into a surplus in October last year but slipped back into the deficit. It turned into a surplus again in May.