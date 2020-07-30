Pakistan gets 100 more ventilators, training packages from the US

The US donated 100 ventilators to Pakistan to support its fight against the coronavirus, reported APP on Thursday.

A package for training doctors and paramedics was also included.

These were handed over to NDMA Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal by US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W Johns.

This is the second tranche of ventilators the US has donated to the country during the pandemic. The previous batch was donated last month in Karachi.

The combined worth of the 200 ventilators is $3 million, said the NDMA chairman. The ventilators sent earlier had been distributed among hospitals across the country which did not have the facility.

The US is also helping to upgrade provincial emergency operation centres.

“We have increased bed capacity, including beds with oxygen facilities, and ventilators across the country, besides establishing quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID patients,” said Lt General Afzal.

He added that Pakistan had increased its coronavirus testing capacity to 100,000 tests per day and upgraded 148 laboratories to conduct PCR tests. The NDMA was upgrading the country’s health system to handle future case loads of coronavirus patients.

The authority had supported the government to manufacture medical equipment locally, said the NDMA chairman.

A 250-bed hospital for infectious diseases is also being built in Islamabad with the NDMA’s help and will be operational soon.

