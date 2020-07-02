Pakistan ready for second virtual fashion show on Eid

Pakistan is all set to host its second virtual fashion show in August on Eidul Azha.

It is being organised after the huge success of the first “Catwalk Cares,” the brainchild of Catwalk Event’s CEO Frieha Altaf last month.

The three-night affair was released on Catwalk’s digital platforms as well as their partner Geo Entertainment’s YouTube channel and played on the TV channel in the evening. The industry’s top models walked in designer wear from the safety of their homes, keeping in mind social distancing, as Pakistan continues to grapple with COVID-19.

This time around the idea is to create ‘fashion sustainability’ for the Pakistani textile and fashion industries – from design houses and textile firms to daily wage artisans and retail stores – facing uncertainty.

A press statement by Catwalk says season two aims to raise funds for scholarships at Pakistan’s leading fashion institutes and schools. Another objective is to keep the fashion industry united and thriving with the creation of online content that encourages the business of fashion and creates fresh opportunities within the industry.

The show will include webinar sessions with the designers to discuss upcoming fashion trends and interviews with consumers, franchises, retailers, e-commerce specialists and fashion design students. A ‘Designer Diary’ session will also be held which will have intimate behind-the scenes interviews with the teams of the designers.

Around 15 design houses are expected to participate. This includes AIFD’s graduated class of 2020 in fashion designing, Nilofer Shahid, Zainab Chottani, YBQ Sadaf Malaterre, Shamsha Hashwani, Umar Sayeed and Rozina Munib, to name a few.

Altaf says its all about unity for her. “The fashion industry employe people in the thousands. We need to sustain jobs. We need to provide scholarships to needy fashion students to showcase design and excellence,” she said.

She said a united front is about inclusivity. “I feel that change is inevitable, and history is being made,” she said.