Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi

Pakistan woman cricket Kainat Imtiaz announced her engagement in Karachi in a tweet on Saturday.

The Pakistani all-rounder shared the picture of her engagement ceremony on Twitter. “Finally I said YES!,” the cricketer tweeted, sharing a picture of herself with her fiancé.

According to SAMAA TV, her wedding date hasn’t been fixed yet because she wants to focus on her cricket career.

Imtiaz, a right-arm fast bowler and batsman, has played 11 ODIs for Pakistan, taking nine wickets and scoring 51 runs for her side.

She has taken six wickets in nine T20 matches and scored 41 runs.