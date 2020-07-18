Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi

Pakistan woman cricket Kainat Imtiaz announced her engagement in Karachi in a tweet on Saturday.

The Pakistani all-rounder shared the picture of her engagement ceremony on Twitter. “Finally I said YES!,” the cricketer tweeted, sharing a picture of herself with her fiancé.

According to SAMAA TV, her wedding date hasn’t been fixed yet because she wants to focus on her cricket career.

Imtiaz, a right-arm fast bowler and batsman, has played 11 ODIs for Pakistan, taking nine wickets and scoring 51 runs for her side.

She has taken six wickets in nine T20 matches and scored 41 runs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kainat Imtiaz Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kainat Imtiaz, Cricketer, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Woman killed after jumping from Punjab train to save son
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine produced antibodies in all trial participants
Bilawal wants answers from government on "secret" Kulbhushan ordinance
Bilawal wants answers from government on “secret” Kulbhushan ordinance
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Karachi reports 34 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours
Karachi reports 34 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.