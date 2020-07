Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away

Prof Dr Yunis Soomro passed away Wednesday morning at about 7am. at a hospital in Karachi. He was the pioneer in Pakistan for the Russian Ilizarov limb-lengthening technique in orthopaedic surgery which changed many lives.

Dr Yunis was a professor at Civil Hospital, Karachi and held his clinic for many years at the Goolbanoo & Dr. Burjor Anklesaria Nursing Home in Garden.

He hailed from Shikarpur.



His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered after Asr prayers at Mubarak Masjid, Badar Commercial in Karachi.