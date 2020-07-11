Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away

Capt (retd) A. Moiz Khan, founder and former chairman of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, has passed away.

Capt. Moiz was a master Mariner with the distinction of being the captain of the first sea voyage to take Pakistani pilgrims to Jeddah for Hajj.

When he ended his career at sea, he started his own business by establishing a factory in the newly developed Industrial Area at North Karachi. He started working to form an association in 1974 and by 1994 became the founding chairman of the North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry. The North Karachi Industrial Area’s factories are 80% export-oriented.

He engaged over the years to lobby for proper allocation of resources for the industrial area and was a vocal critic of the load shedding and water shortages.



His funeral will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 after Zuhr prayers at Madina Masjid, Block B, North Nazimabad, behind Haidri Supermarket.



Bereaved:

Mrs Nargis Moiz Khan

Mr Faisal Moiz

Mrs & Mrs Imran Moiz

Mr & Mrs Waqas Moiz

Mr & Mrs Wahaj Moiz

Mr & Mrs Atiq ur Rehman and all family members.