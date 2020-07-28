Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court

Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports were submitted in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted the reports to the Registrar’s Office.

The reports say that the doctors have advised Nawaz, who is currently in London for medical treatment, to stay inside his house because of the spread of the coronavirus.

He has a low platelet count, high blood pressure as well as heart and kidney problems. The doctors have told the PML-N leader to stay inside his house as the virus can prove to be fatal for him.

His medical reports were submitted in the court on December 4 and December 15.