Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is declining and will go down even further during the monsoon season, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

He said the reason for this was the smart lockdown imposed in different areas across the country, according to Radio Pakistan. He did not, however, clarify how the monsoon would lead to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday Pakistan has reported 217,809 coronavirus cases and 4,473 deaths, according to the government’s official COVID-19 portal. Over 24 hours, 4,339 new cases were recorded, which is higher than the 4,133 cases reported on Wednesday.

A milestone was also achieved as the country crossed 100,000 recoveries on the same day.

Dr Mirza advised people to get themselves tested at the nearest lab or hospital, adding that 128 labs across the country were currently conducting tests. Government figures show that Pakistan’s current testing capacity is 46,730, while 22,128 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

There has been a decrease in the number of daily tests since June 24. Earlier, close to 30,000 tests were being carried out on a daily basis.

The PM’s aide also said the government was taking action against medical stores and private testing facilities for overcharging people.