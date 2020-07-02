Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza

Photo: Radio Pakistan

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is declining and will go down even further during the monsoon season, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

He said the reason for this was the smart lockdown imposed in different areas across the country, according to Radio Pakistan. He did not, however, clarify how the monsoon would lead to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday Pakistan has reported 217,809 coronavirus cases and 4,473 deaths, according to the government’s official COVID-19 portal. Over 24 hours, 4,339 new cases were recorded, which is higher than the 4,133 cases reported on Wednesday.

A milestone was also achieved as the country crossed 100,000 recoveries on the same day.

Dr Mirza advised people to get themselves tested at the nearest lab or hospital, adding that 128 labs across the country were currently conducting tests. Government figures show that Pakistan’s current testing capacity is 46,730, while 22,128 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

There has been a decrease in the number of daily tests since June 24. Earlier, close to 30,000 tests were being carried out on a daily basis.

The PM’s aide also said the government was taking action against medical stores and private testing facilities for overcharging people.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 Dr Zafar Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.