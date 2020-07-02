Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > News

Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday

Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter and Kulsoom Nawaz (L) wife of former Pakistan's premier Nawaz Sharif wave to supporters as they take part of election campaign in Lahore on May 4, 2013. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz shared on Twitter a video tribute for her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, on Thursday.

Former first lady of Pakistan Kulsoom Nawaz passed away at the Harley Street Clinic in London in 2018. The three-time First Lady was diagnosed with throat cancer in August, 2017.

“Abu and I could not be with you to hold your hand when you were breathing your last, couldn’t so much as say goodbye to you, but that was because we would be meeting again, one day, Insha’Allah. Happy 70th birthday Ami,” Maryam wrote.

She ended her birthday tribute with a message for all mothers.

