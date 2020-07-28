Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

A woman, identified as Sara, was arrested from Lahore on Tuesday for murdering her father with the help of her mother and friend, the police said.

Sara wanted to marry her friend but her father was against it after which she planned the murder, the police said.

“She stole her father’s gun and gave it to her friend,” a police officer said. “He stopped Sara’s dad outside his house and shot him. The suspects then pretended that the crime was a robbery,” he added.

The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody. An FIR has been registered.

