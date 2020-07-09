Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested

Photo: Online

A man in Lahore was arrested on Thursday for murdering his elder brother.

The brothers were studying at a private institute in Lahore and living in an apartment on rent.

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is under way.

The incident took place on July 8 in Chuhang. Hasan Amjad was found dead in his apartment with his hands and feet tied. He had cigarette burns over his body and glass pieces in his chest. His younger brother, Hassan, had informed their father of the death and fled. The deceased was studying ACCA.  

Hassan was later arrested and confessed to the murder, the police said. The law enforcers said Hassan was a drug user. 

A cousin of the brothers said one of the brothers had studied chemical engineering. He said the brother had recently fought twice.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.