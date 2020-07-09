Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested

A man in Lahore was arrested on Thursday for murdering his elder brother.

The brothers were studying at a private institute in Lahore and living in an apartment on rent.

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is under way.

The incident took place on July 8 in Chuhang. Hasan Amjad was found dead in his apartment with his hands and feet tied. He had cigarette burns over his body and glass pieces in his chest. His younger brother, Hassan, had informed their father of the death and fled. The deceased was studying ACCA.

Hassan was later arrested and confessed to the murder, the police said. The law enforcers said Hassan was a drug user.

A cousin of the brothers said one of the brothers had studied chemical engineering. He said the brother had recently fought twice.