Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’

Posted: Jul 10, 2020
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
An eight-year-old domestic worker was beaten up by her employers for allegedly stealing milk in Lahore’s WAPDA Town on Thursday, according to the police.

The girl was also burnt by a hot pan and had burn marks and bruises on multiple parts of her arm.

A complaint against the torture was made to the Child Protection Bureau by one of the neighbours who had heard the child’s screams. She is now in the protective custody of the bureau.

A member of the department said that they have contacted her parents and will provide them all the necessary medical and legal aid. An FIR will be registered against the suspects and they will be taken to court, she added.






 

 
 

 
