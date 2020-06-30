Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Kareena Kapoor’s celebrates 20 years in Bollywood

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Kareena Kapoor’s celebrates 20 years in Bollywood

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan just celebrated two decades in the film industry.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the first shot of her debut film Refugee. She said that she had to wake up at 4am for the shot. “I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

My first shot was at 4 am… I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence… ❤️ I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength… Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies… @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star… and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time… ❤️❤️ #20YearsAndNotGivingUp

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 30, 2020 at 12:08am PDT

She added that she was extremely grateful to all her fans for all the love, support, and strength.

Bebo also thanked filmmaker JP Dutta and her first co-star Abhishek Bachchan “for being the sweetest co-star… and every single person involved in this film.”

Refugee (2000) launched Kareena and Abhishek into the film world. It was written and produced by Dutta. The romantic drama narrated the story of Manzoor and his family who are forced to relocate to Pakistan. The refugee (Bachchan) assists them but falls in love with Manzoor’s daughter, Nazneen (Kapoor). But their love is doomed as the refugee is later arrested.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
PIA suspended from flying to Europe for six months
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU's list of 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: Pakistan not on EU’s list of ‘safe’ countries
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
Don’t wear a mask while exercising, says WHO
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
China puts half a million in lockdown, Beijing fights virus
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
Punjab coronavirus lockdown extended till July 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.