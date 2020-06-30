Kareena Kapoor’s celebrates 20 years in Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan just celebrated two decades in the film industry.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the first shot of her debut film Refugee. She said that she had to wake up at 4am for the shot. “I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken,” she wrote in the caption.

She added that she was extremely grateful to all her fans for all the love, support, and strength.

Bebo also thanked filmmaker JP Dutta and her first co-star Abhishek Bachchan “for being the sweetest co-star… and every single person involved in this film.”

Refugee (2000) launched Kareena and Abhishek into the film world. It was written and produced by Dutta. The romantic drama narrated the story of Manzoor and his family who are forced to relocate to Pakistan. The refugee (Bachchan) assists them but falls in love with Manzoor’s daughter, Nazneen (Kapoor). But their love is doomed as the refugee is later arrested.