Karachi reports 34 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

At least 34 people died of coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Tuesday.

Three deaths were reported in Khairpur, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan, the health department said in its daily report.

Sindh reported 1,151 new cases of the virus Monday. Of them, 521 were from Karachi alone.

The virus has so far claimed 1,713 lives in the province. Of them, 1,463 occurred in Karachi.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 40,490, while 65,420 people have recovered from the infection.