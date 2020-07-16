Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rain expected in Karachi on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday

Photo: Online

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Karachi on Friday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz.

He told SAMAA TV’s Naya Din that monsoon winds entered Sindh Wednesday night and it has already rained in Tharparkar and Mithi.

Those winds are expected to hit Karachi by either tonight (Thursday night) or Friday morning.

He said the city should expect a dust storm before the rain and thunderstorms during. He expected a good amount of rain to fall.

Read more: Karachi’s Malir graveyard floods in the rain

Showers will continue sporadically throughout the day before the spell travels south, to Oman.

Karachi can then look forward to the resumption of a cooler sea breeze and light rain from July 19.

Sarfraz explained that usually, sea breeze comes to a halt when monsoon rain and wind blows in. This hot and humid weather is expected to dissipate by July 19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rain, karachi rain, karachi rain expected, karachi rainfall, karachi rain forecast, karachi rain prediction, karachi rain update
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines
Obituary notice: NKATI's Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
Obituary notice: NKATI’s Capt Moiz A. Khan passes away
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
No pilot licenses fake: CAA DG letter says
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Coronavirus Eidul Azha guidelines: disinfect slaughter site, avoid hugging
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Obituary notice: Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yunis Soomro passes away
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Dr Shehla, who turned ties into tourniquets for wounded lawyers
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
Lahore man murders elder brother, arrested
'Real' Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
‘Real’ Ayodhya is in Nepal, says PM Oli
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Rain expected in Karachi on Friday
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for 'stealing milk'
Lahore: 8-year-old domestic worker beaten up for ‘stealing milk’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.