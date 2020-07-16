Rain expected in Karachi on Friday

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Karachi on Friday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department Sindh Director Sardar Sarfraz.

He told SAMAA TV’s Naya Din that monsoon winds entered Sindh Wednesday night and it has already rained in Tharparkar and Mithi.

Those winds are expected to hit Karachi by either tonight (Thursday night) or Friday morning.

He said the city should expect a dust storm before the rain and thunderstorms during. He expected a good amount of rain to fall.

Showers will continue sporadically throughout the day before the spell travels south, to Oman.

Karachi can then look forward to the resumption of a cooler sea breeze and light rain from July 19.

Sarfraz explained that usually, sea breeze comes to a halt when monsoon rain and wind blows in. This hot and humid weather is expected to dissipate by July 19.