Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days

Photo: Online

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has introduced district complaint numbers if you want to complain about lifting and disposal offal after the sacrifices during the three days of Eidul Azha in Karachi.

These numbers are working from 8am to midnight.

SSWMB Head Office complaint numbers: 021-99333702-4 and 0318-1030851

You can also reach them on Facebook (SSWMBO), Twitter @SSWMB and Instagram @SSWMB. On the Play Store look for Kangjie Complaints.

In South District, there are two complaint centers working for the Saddar and Lyari zones.

Call: 021 32744473 for Saddar Zone and 0317 27 444 73 for Lyari Zone.

In East District, there are two numbers

Gulshan zone: 021 34822176

Jamshed zone: 021-35314171 and 72

In Malir District, two numbers have been introduced:

Malir zone: 021-99333656

Landhi zone: 0313-2386365

Three complaint numbers have been introduced in West District.

Orangi and SITE: 0333-2253191

Baldia: 0313-2386365

Keamari: 0333-8333073

Four complaint numbers are designated for Central District.

Liaquatabad Zone: 0321-2798002 

Gulberg Zone: 0315-2791874 

North Nazimabad Zone: 0334-3887482 

New Karachi Zone: 0318-8246477 and 021-36901484

In Korangi District, two complaint numbers have been introduced for Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal and Model Colony zones.

The residents of Korangi and Landhi can register their complaints at 0317-2252338. The people of Shah Faisal and Model Colony can use mobile number 0300-2414030.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eidul Azha Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Chocolate is good for your heart, study finds
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Pakistanis risk unproven plasma treatment in coronavirus fight
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 100 days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.