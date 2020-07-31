Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has introduced district complaint numbers if you want to complain about lifting and disposal offal after the sacrifices during the three days of Eidul Azha in Karachi.

These numbers are working from 8am to midnight.

SSWMB Head Office complaint numbers: 021-99333702-4 and 0318-1030851

You can also reach them on Facebook (SSWMBO), Twitter @SSWMB and Instagram @SSWMB. On the Play Store look for Kangjie Complaints.

In South District, there are two complaint centers working for the Saddar and Lyari zones.

Call: 021 32744473 for Saddar Zone and 0317 27 444 73 for Lyari Zone.

In East District, there are two numbers

Gulshan zone: 021 34822176

Jamshed zone: 021-35314171 and 72

In Malir District, two numbers have been introduced:

Malir zone: 021-99333656

Landhi zone: 0313-2386365

Three complaint numbers have been introduced in West District.

Orangi and SITE: 0333-2253191

Baldia: 0313-2386365

Keamari: 0333-8333073

Four complaint numbers are designated for Central District.

Liaquatabad Zone: 0321-2798002

Gulberg Zone: 0315-2791874

North Nazimabad Zone: 0334-3887482

New Karachi Zone: 0318-8246477 and 021-36901484

In Korangi District, two complaint numbers have been introduced for Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal and Model Colony zones.

The residents of Korangi and Landhi can register their complaints at 0317-2252338. The people of Shah Faisal and Model Colony can use mobile number 0300-2414030.