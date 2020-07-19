Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan’s cabinet has three billionaires, six foreign nationals

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
PM Imran Khan’s cabinet has three billionaires, six foreign nationals

The assets and liabilities of the advisers and special assistants in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet has been revealed. According to the numbers present on the cabinet website, there are three billionaires in the premier’s cabinet.

There are also six members with foreign nationalities.

The three billionaires are Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

The members with foreign nationalities are Bukhari (British citizenship), Shahzad Syed Qasim (US citizenship), Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canadian citizenship), Shahbaz Gill (US green card), Tania Aidrus (Canadian citizenship and permanent resident of Singapore), Nadeem Babar (US citizenship) and Moeed Yusuf (US resident).

Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on SAMAA TV’s show News Beat people with nationalities of other countries should not be part of the cabinet.

The details of the SAPM’s assets are available here and advisers’ assets here.

They were shared by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Twitter.

The asset declaration forms include how much property the SAPMs or advisers own both within and outside Pakistan, the vehicles they own, the money in their bank accounts and their investments.

