Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Hospitals will be empty soon if SOPs followed: information minister

Posted: Jul 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Hospitals will be empty soon if SOPs followed: information minister

If we follow the government’s standard operating procedures properly, hospitals will soon be empty, says Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

The smart lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained successful as it created a balance and saved people from hunger as well as the virus, he said.

The information minister was speaking at an event at the Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad on Saturday.

Faraz said the lockdown had started showing results. Danger of coronavirus, however, still exists and it is our national obligation to follow the SOPs.

The government official said so far Rs193 billion has been distributed among 12 million deserving families under the Ehsaas programme.

HOME  
 
 

