High-rise buildings in seismic Quetta challenged in court

The Balochistan High Court has issued notices on the construction of high-rise buildings in Quetta against the building code.

A constitutional petition was filed by lawyer Syed Nazir Agha against high-rise buildings being constructed against the building code in Quetta city. It was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Nazir Ahmad Lango.

Agha maintained that the city is located in an earthquake red zone but despite this, high-rise buildings are being constructed in the central and surrounding areas of the city. The collapse of any of these buildings can result in the loss of human lives. Therefore, he pleaded, the court should call the metropolitan corporation and other authorities and issue orders.

The court declared the petition acceptable and issued notices to the parties to explain their position. The court adjourned the hearing of the petition for two weeks.