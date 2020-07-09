Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram has accused India of carrying out terrorist operations in Pakistan. During a virtual seminar, he said the Pakistan Stock Exchange and Chinese Consulate attacks were examples of this. India’s support of terrorists is dangerous for Pakistan, he said, calling on the UN to take immediate action.

An FBR assistant commissioner was attacked near Al Asif Square in Karachi. Nisar Marri was injured and his cousin Mukhtiar Marri was killed in firing by unidentified assailants. They had stopped to change their car tyre in Sohrab Goth. He was travelling to Naushero Feroz with his family.

A five-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Tuesday night. The building had been constructed on a 60 square-yard plot and had been declared dangerous. It was evacuated a day earlier so there were no casualties or injuries in the collapse.

Milk prices are going to rise in Karachi from July 11. Milk will then cost Rs120 per litre, according to the president of the dairy farmers’ association.

The Meteorological Department has said that the rain system in Karachi has weakened. Light showers have been forecast this evening. Rain has been predicted in Shakargarh, Kartarpur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas.

The US State Department has issued a statement after saying that foreign students in the US would have to leave if they were attending universities online. In the statement, the State Department discussed changes to student visas.

International cricket has resumed after 150 days. England and the West Indies will play their first Test today without spectators.